10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Today marks Issa Rae‘s 35th rotation around the sun:

 

And what better way to honor the original awkward Black girl’s birthday than by sharing some awkward moments that we all can relate to. Like that awkward greeting moment when you don’t know if the situation requires a handshake or hug.

Hit the flip for more unpleasant moments that we all have gone through once — or twice, or every day of our awkward lives.

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To

