How You Can Get FREE Nuggets from Chick-Fil-A!!!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Chick-fil-A Kickoff - Duke v Alabama

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Chick-Fil-A usually gives its customers great food and service, and this month is no exception.

The popular fast-food chicken restaurant is offering FREE chicken nuggets, and WKYC 3News Cleveland reveals how you can order them:

Here’s how it works: A free eight-count order of classic nuggets will be given to anybody “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the company’s app now through Jan. 31. Guests can redeem the offer either in a restaurant, in a drive-thru or by placing a mobile order within the Chick-fil-A app.

Nothing tastes better than free food.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

 

How You Can Get FREE Nuggets from Chick-Fil-A!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

