How You Can Get FREE Nuggets from Chick-Fil-A!!!

Chick-Fil-A usually gives its customers great food and service, and this month is no exception.

The popular fast-food chicken restaurant is offering FREE chicken nuggets, and WKYC 3News Cleveland reveals how you can order them:

Here’s how it works: A free eight-count order of classic nuggets will be given to anybody “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the company’s app now through Jan. 31. Guests can redeem the offer either in a restaurant, in a drive-thru or by placing a mobile order within the Chick-fil-A app.

Nothing tastes better than free food.

