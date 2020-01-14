CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

What’s going on this week in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati Ohio

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

If you’re looking for some events in the city, here are a few things to look out for:

This Month

All month long, Chic-fil-a is giving out free nuggets! All you to do is sign up on the app!

https://www.wlwt.com/article/chick-fil-a-giving-away-free-chicken-nuggets-all-month/30505501

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Neighborhood Rose Project presents: Check The Record – Marijuana Expungement Clinic.

This event will allow you to consult with a lawyer to clean up your record and start your new life.

9915 Springfield Pike, 9915 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA

2pm – 5pm. It’s free!

You can register at https://www.iamrayball.com/events

This weekend

Be sure to come and work out with the Wiz Crew and Denise Bryers from Cincinnati Bootcamp at the Hirsh Recreation Center for the Wiz’s 101 Days of Wellness Bootcamp!

Every Saturday, from 10 am – 11 am. It’s free!

https://wiznation.com/2666923/101-days-of-wellness-monday-motivation-day-1/

What’s going on this week in Cincinnati?  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close