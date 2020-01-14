If you’re looking for some events in the city, here are a few things to look out for:

This Month

All month long, Chic-fil-a is giving out free nuggets! All you to do is sign up on the app!

https://www.wlwt.com/article/chick-fil-a-giving-away-free-chicken-nuggets-all-month/30505501

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Neighborhood Rose Project presents: Check The Record – Marijuana Expungement Clinic.

This event will allow you to consult with a lawyer to clean up your record and start your new life.

9915 Springfield Pike, 9915 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA

2pm – 5pm. It’s free!

You can register at https://www.iamrayball.com/events

This weekend

Be sure to come and work out with the Wiz Crew and Denise Bryers from Cincinnati Bootcamp at the Hirsh Recreation Center for the Wiz’s 101 Days of Wellness Bootcamp!

Every Saturday, from 10 am – 11 am. It’s free!

https://wiznation.com/2666923/101-days-of-wellness-monday-motivation-day-1/

What’s going on this week in Cincinnati? was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: