Trick Daddy Responds to His Mugshot Being Dragged!

Rapper Trick Daddy is not cool with people  making fun of his mugshot taken after his arrest for DUI and cocaine possession charges in Miami on Saturday. It wasn’t the charge that he caught that the innanet was dragging him for, it was his hairline. Our timelines were flooded with memes making fun of his appearance.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Maurice Young,  took to Facebook to say he was not pleased with all the jokes at his expense.

Trick posted this message:

He posted, “Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus … and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow.”

We hope you get and help and get well soon Trick!

 

Trick Daddy Responds to His Mugshot Being Dragged!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

