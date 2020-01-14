TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge Of War And Fashion Responded By Creating Stylish Breast Armor

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: America currently has a delusional dictator trying to lead a democracy, but seems to be just leading us right into the possibility of war. While Americans are nervous about a war with Iran, fashion seemed to have predicted this moment in advance. Well, at least Tom Ford.

For his Spring/Summer 2020 show, Tom Ford had a hot pink, biased cut breast plate displayed down the runway. The piece looked like the models boobs were specifically molded and fitted for the piece. It was an interesting take on body armor and the hot pink color and high neck made us do a double take. The piece is also backless, with just one strap to hold it all together. Needless to say, this top isn’t for the faint of heart.

The chrome breast plates are a signature style from the TOM FORD SS20 Show.#TOMFORD #TOMFORDSS20 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/Ekfcoi6z0g — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) September 12, 2019

In September, when the piece showed, the Tom Ford account tweeted, “The chrome breast plates are a signature style from the TOM FORD SS20 Show.” As we have a rise in custom clothing, could we also be seeing custom modeling for breasts when it comes to fashion?

The boob armor will run you $15,000.00. Yes, you read that right. Nope, this isn’t even haute couture.

Zendaya recently wore the piece to the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards and the look, which her stylist, Law Roach, titled, “Warrior Woman” on Instagram, landed her on many best dressed lists. She paired it with the matching Tom Ford skirt.

The Euphoria actress wasn’t the first to wear the lewk. Actress and Entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow wore the breast plate on the cover of Elle Magazine. According to E! News, she commented under a photo of Zendaya stating, “Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.” We love her sense of humor!

Breast plates aren’t new to the fashion world. Yves Saint Laurent was incorporating them into his collections in 1969, while Issey Miyake was making them in the 1980’s. It’s great to see how Tom Ford re-imagined the look for 2020.

Beauties, what do you think of the breast armor? Would you wear? Sound off in the comment section.

