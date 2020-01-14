CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Who’da Thunk It?! To Get That Glow, Omarion Swears By Rose Water

You don't need Valentine's Day to smell these potent flowers...or to reap their skincare benefits.

Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Wanna know the secret behind Omarion’s glow?

If so, just know it’s not his true Scorpio pettiness or him burning sage to cast the evil energy away. According to the former B2K singer, it’s all about staying hydrated and keeping his skin supple with one affordable product: Rose water.

In a recent interview with Essence, the 35-year-old shared his secret, saying, “We’re drinking our water. We got the rosewater spray for the drip. So the skin is nice. ”

That it is…and not a bump or imperfection in sight…talk about touchable skin.

 

But is all this love merely the latest skin fad or is rose water the real thing?

First, rosewater it more than just a flower you give or get on Valentine’s Day. It’s has been a staple in Middle Eastern beauty practices for centuries and studies like this one boast its anti-inflammatory and hydrating effects thanks to its petals potent antioxidants.

“It is anti-inflammatory and calming for sensitive skin, which is great for people who have redness, rosacea, or eczema,” says Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PFRANKMD & Skin Salon told Women’s Health last year.

Franks suggests using products that have Damask rose and Rose De Mai because they have the highest potency, which can lead the best results.

Dermatologist Hadley King, MD also told Women’s Health that rosewater is also good for plumping up aging skin too.

“Rose water also acts as an inhibitor against elastase and collagenase, meaning that it can have anti-aging effects. And rose water has been shown to be highly effective in hydrating the outermost layers of our skin.”

In addition, according to Healthline, rosewater can also even relieve anxiety, reduce respiratory congestion and work as an aphrodisiac!

Ready to jump on this rose water bandwagon? Thankfully, you don’t need to spend all your coins on actual roses to get all these benefits. Over the past couple of years, rose water and rose-infused products have become so popular that you can find it a range of affordable products that fit everyone’s budgets.

From sheet masks to sprays to toners, here are our favorite picks:

DRUGSTORE: Garnier SkinActive Rose Water 24H Moisture Gel ($14.99); SkinActive Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream ($14.99)

 

VEGAN: Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater ($10)

 

View this post on Instagram

Since 1969, Heritage Store has been a staple in the natural beauty world, offering a wide variety of simple, clean products, including our cult classic Rosewater. It seems like the uses for this multi-tasking product are endless and every day we learn about a new way our fans are using it to enhance their self-care and embrace a mindful ritual. What’s your favorite way to stop and smell the Rosewater? ⁣. ⁣. ⁣. ⁣. ⁣#heritagestore #heritagestorenaturals #crueltyfree #crueltyfreebeauty #noanimaltesting #nontoxicbeauty #beauty #skincare #selfcare #cleanbeauty #greenbeauty #skincareproducts #selfcareproducts #beautyritual #selfcareritual #naturalskincareroutine #rose #rosewater #rosewaterspray #skinhydration #rosewatertoner#wholefoods #wholefoodsmarket #target #targetbeauty #targetstyle #urbanoutfitters #uobeauty #ulta #ultabeauty ⁣

A post shared by Heritage Store (@heritagestorenaturals) on

 

SPLURGE: Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner ($45)

 

 

POPULAR ON AMAZON: Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula ($8)

 

 

BEST SPRAY: Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hisbiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($16-$32)

 

 

BEST SHEET MASK: Mamonde Rose Flower Lab Essence Sheet Mask ($3.00)

 

BEAUTIES: Are rose water products in your skincare regimen?

RELATED NEWS:

Scorpio Sting: Omarion Announces He’ll Be Headlining The ‘Millennium Tour’ Without B2k

SKINCARE FIX: Winnie Harlow Uses This Unique Hack To Combat Redness

Mya Swears By These Beauty Secrets & They Won’t Break The Bank

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2

Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

20 photos Launch gallery

Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

Continue reading Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

Every Time A Dark Skin Man Smiles An Angel Gets His Wings

Black men are so fine, when they smile a rainbow followed by a pot of gold spurts from their mouths and lands on your lap. We can stare at them all day, even if that means spending hours scrolling through this gallery. But go ahead, you deserve it. Here's 20 photos of dark skin men showing off their toothy grins.

Who’da Thunk It?! To Get That Glow, Omarion Swears By Rose Water  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close