Azriel Clary Shares Photos Of Family After Escape From Creepy R&B Singer

Reunited with her loved ones, Clary looks to be emerging as her own person after being in the clutches of R. Kelly.

US-music-Entertainment-court-crime

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Azriel Clary has used her social media platforms to communicate with her supporters and to detail her journey after breaking free of R. Kelly’s clutches. Via Instagram, Clary shared a series of heartwarming photos of her family as they continue to mend their bond.

In a photo posted on Monday (Jan. 13), Clary, her parents, and other family members all donned white t-shirts and sky blue jeans for a fun-loving photoshoot that clearly shows that the connection was an important one for her. Taking control of her narrative since leaving Kelly’s Trump Tower Chicago home, Clary has been transparent about her evolution.

From IG:

suprise Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. #movingontobetterdays

P.S – everyone will be posting there own fav photos so make sure y’all follow the family! #ontherunwithazriel

It was recently reported that Clary, 22, will be seeking counseling in the aftermath of moving out from under Kelly’s roof and the fight between her and Joycelyn Savage.

Photo: Getty

Azriel Clary Shares Photos Of Family After Escape From Creepy R&B Singer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

