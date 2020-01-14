SPORTS: Ladies and Gentlemen, The Cleveland Browns Have Introduced Kevin Stefanski as Their New Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have made their latest head coach hire official, and now, Kevin Stefanski has made himself in Northeast Ohio for the first time since his hiring.

Stefanski, 37, is the 18th full-time head coach in the history of the Browns organization and the 10th since the team returned to the National Football League ahead of the 1999 season. The Browns wanted a new head coach with NFL coaching experience, and Stefanski fits that bill.

Stefanski was introduced by the team at a press conference earlier today, and you can see the video below:

Here’s a rundown of how the conference went:

Stefanski: I'm beyond honored to be here as head coach of #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski thanks his family, and then, says because moving is hard with young children, "We're getting a dog and we're going to Disney World #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: We have great people. I know we're going to add to it, add to the culture we're building here. We have the right people. I can't express how excited I am to be a part of it #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on leadership: I'm going to be myself. I'm ready to lead from out in front, and willing to step back and shine light on players, where it should be #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski nods to father's #NBA roots: I want to be the point guard for the organization. I want to move the ball up the court and dish it to others for easy buckets #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: We're going to methodical. We're going to be diligent in working with our players. We'll have culture of accountability and we're going to be demanding #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: I have a great, great respect for the alumni of this franchise. I have to pinch myself to know that I'm going to speak with Jim Brown later today #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: This fan base deserves a winner, and we're going to work tirelessly to give it to them #3Browns #Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: The challenge is there, and I can't wait to be a part of this change. I'm excited for this challenge and I'm ready for it #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on calling plays: We're going to work through that. If there's someone on staff that can call plays, they'll call plays. #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: This thing is about a shared vision. We have a vision of what this looks like going forward, and it's a collective vision #3Browns #Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on building coaching staff: We're going to take our time and do it the right way. There's no shortage of candidates and we have to meet with the current staff. We're going to take our time and be diligent #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on @bakermayfield: He's the quarterback. He's the trigger man, and that's the exciting part. I'm looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on @bakermayfield: The skill set that our quarterback has is legit. I'm looking forward to the jump that this kid will take #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: It's nice to start thinking about how we're going to attack a defense. We're going to be multiple. We'll try to be explosive, but we're going to start with our guys and maximize the talents of the key players #3Browns #Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on running game: This is the AFC North, so the physicality of the game will never be far from our thoughts. We're looking to be explosive. The marriage of run and pass is important #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on calling own plays: I've had really good conversations with head coaches, and I just think we need to work through that with the staff. If it's me calling the plays, great. If not, that's fine too #Browns #3Browwns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on analytics: We're looking to make informed decisions. Information is power. I think we're well on our way to provide impactful information to coaches, personnel department #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on diversity among coaching staff: It's important to me to develop minority coaches, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on reports of analytics meeting: That's not true. I like that report. It's a good one. It's silly season. Analytics is a tool. It was helpful as I put together a plan of attack #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on #Browns players dealing with changes: They're a resilient group. A player like @bakermayfield, all our players will understand it's my job to make them better as football players. I think they'll understand what we're getting ready to build here. #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on having more than two years to get things right: We're very comfortable with what we're going to build with the #Browns. We're ready to put this thing together with the right people #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on building staff: I'm going to sit down today, tomorrow and however long it takes. We'll put some names together and get started. There's truly no rush to this. We're trying to get it right #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski on young core of talent: We'll be looking to add, augment, get better. The core guys, those are some really good players. #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

Stefanski: Personality is welcome, work is required. Once we get the guys in the business, we'll start to build this thing #Browns #3Browns @wkyc — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) January 14, 2020

