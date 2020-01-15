CLOSE
Ohio Mother Upset Daughter’s Middle School Reading Assignment Included N-Word

Jennifer Jones was appalled to see the N-word show up, more than once by the way, in her daughter’s homework assignment.

“I want to protect my child,” she said. “I want to protect her from things like this.”

Jones’s 12-year-old daughter had to read material covering American civil rights history. particularly the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, that killed four little black girls. The mother agrees that this history should be taught in school but didn’t like the racist terms that were included in the reading.

“She literally takes it out of my hand and she flips it over,” Jones said. “They’re just little [expletive] and if there’s four less [expletive] tonight, then I say good for whoever planted the bomb,” she said, reading from her daughter’s assignment. “I mean, it’s so upsetting.”

Jones’s daughter attends Gahanna Middle School South. The daughter says that during readings in class, other students have read inappropriate words in class out loud. The teacher apologized and said she didn’t know the words were in the readings.

“The teacher didn’t explain what the n-word meant and how it was used to be hurtful,” Jones said.

Superintendent Steve Barrett of the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools district responded to 10TV‘s coverage of this story with this statement: “As a district committed to diversity and inclusiveness, the language in this document does not reflect our values and is offensive to all of us.” The statement also says “We deeply regret that this occurred in one of our classrooms, and we sincerely apologize to everyone who is upset or offended” and “We will do better going forward.” (Click here to read the full statement)

No word on any possible disciplinary actions for the teacher.

Ohio Mother Upset Daughter’s Middle School Reading Assignment Included N-Word  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

