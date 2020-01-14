The owners Dee and Jimmy Hallam of the Cleveland Browns have a very ugly track record when it comes to keeping a head coach for the team. Now adding to the line up is Kevin Stefanski, former Vikings offensive coordinator was introduced Tuesday as Cleveland’s new coach. Stefanski is the the 6th head coach in the past 8 years with these owners,

Stefanski used a basketball analogy to describe the kind of coach he wants to be with the Browns.

“I want to be the point guard for this organization,” he said. “I want to bring the ball up and I want to share the basketball and let someone else get an easy bucket.”

Will the Browns have a winning season with Stefanski as head coach?

Cleveland Browns Have New Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com