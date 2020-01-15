CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

GET THE LOOK: Vivica A. Fox’s Yellow Suit Can Be Stashed For Spring In Your Closet For Less Than $55

No one rocks a suit quite like Vivica A. Fox. Recently, she was spotted wearing an Akris white suit for Fox Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. While the blazer alone cost almost $1500.00, we understand that celebs often drape themselves in only the finest of clothing. However, it’s also really nice to see that Fox can rock suits at all price levels.

She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a bright yellow suit. I love suits in a bold color. If you are not into patterns or want to make a statement, a bright color with a bag that pops is always a way to take your menswear ensemble up a notch. I also love that she understands a high-low fashion moment. While the suit was Zara, the bodysuit underneath was Wolford and she paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps. Her door knocker earrings and necklace were by Simone I. Smith Jewelry.

She wore this suit on a Sunday and it looks like to some kind of event of function. This suit would be super cute to wear to church during the spring and then go have a bottomless brunch with your girls. The moment I spotted it, I went straight to Zara to look for it; however, it wasn’t on site. I figured it was one of those pieces she had for awhile in her closet, but just had not worn.

However, there was a mustard color suit that you can score for less than a monthly gym membership. Keep reading to see and learn where to shop.

GET THE LOOK: Vivica A. Fox’s Yellow Suit Can Be Stashed For Spring In Your Closet For Less Than $55  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close