CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Nominate a Teacher Today and Make Them Feel like a Star with Gold Star

Do you want to make your favorite teacher feel like a star?

Gold Star, in partnership with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, wants to recognize local teachers with the ‘Be A Gold Star Teacher Award.’

From now until January 21st,2020, you can nominate your favorite teacher in the city.

The winning teacher will receive a free catered Gold Star Lunch for the entire class! Plus the winner will be able to choose from the following special theatre packages:

School MainStage Production: One TCT MainStage school performance of either Annie Jr. or Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Package includes tickets for up to 30 students at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati.

TCT on Tour Production: An on-site visit by TCT on Tour for one 45-minute performance for up to 500 attendees. The winner may choose from 7 different productions designed for grades K-6.

TCT WorkShop: An on-site classroom visit by a TCT expert arts integration specialist who will lead a 45-minute lesson for students. The winner may choose 1 of 8 interactive lesson options.

Gold Star President and CEO Roger Davis said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to honor the great teachers in Greater Cincinnati, giving back is important to us, and it will be great fun to partner with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to award a deserving teacher with a great enrichment opportunity for their classroom.”

Nominate your teacher today at, www.goldstarchili.com/the-childrens-theatre

Nominate a Teacher Today and Make Them Feel like a Star with Gold Star  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close