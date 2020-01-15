Nominate a Teacher Today and Make Them Feel like a Star with Gold Star

Do you want to make your favorite teacher feel like a star?

Gold Star, in partnership with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, wants to recognize local teachers with the ‘Be A Gold Star Teacher Award.’

From now until January 21st,2020, you can nominate your favorite teacher in the city.

The winning teacher will receive a free catered Gold Star Lunch for the entire class! Plus the winner will be able to choose from the following special theatre packages:

School MainStage Production: One TCT MainStage school performance of either Annie Jr. or Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Package includes tickets for up to 30 students at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati.

TCT on Tour Production: An on-site visit by TCT on Tour for one 45-minute performance for up to 500 attendees. The winner may choose from 7 different productions designed for grades K-6.

TCT WorkShop: An on-site classroom visit by a TCT expert arts integration specialist who will lead a 45-minute lesson for students. The winner may choose 1 of 8 interactive lesson options.

Gold Star President and CEO Roger Davis said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to honor the great teachers in Greater Cincinnati, giving back is important to us, and it will be great fun to partner with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to award a deserving teacher with a great enrichment opportunity for their classroom.”

Nominate your teacher today at, www.goldstarchili.com/the-childrens-theatre

