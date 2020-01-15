An Ohio lawmaker introduced legislation this week that would allow police to stop and ticket motorists who they see using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.

State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) says her proposed legislation would increase safety on roads by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle.

“The number of drivers I see using their smartphones while driving continues to concern me, especially as they tend to drive erratically. This legislation will address the significant danger caused by drivers who drive under the influence of their electronic devices,” she said in a news release.

Lightbody was approached more than a year ago by a constituent, Sharon Montgomery of Gahanna, Ohio, whose life was changed when she was in a tragic car accident caused by a distracted driver, according to the release.

Montgomery has become “an expert on the issue,” and served on Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent Task Force on Distracted Driving, the release states.

She worked with Lightbody’s office to help develop the legislation.

“More and more drivers are focused on electronic devices instead of traffic and vehicle operation, which puts us all at risk,” Montgomery said in the news release.

Ohio bill could allow police to make traffic stops for cell phone use was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 14 hours ago

