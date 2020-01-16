It’s mind blowing that the late, great Aaliyah would be turning 41 years old today. Baby Girl may have lived a short life, but fortunately for us, we got to see her shine like the star that she is.
Aaliyah was living the good life at 22 years old; engaged to Dame Dash, finishing up her self titled third album, and making her mark on the film industry after starring in Romeo Must Die and Queen Of The Damned before tragedy struck. Almost 20 years after she got her wings, her vibrant legacy continues to live on. Everyone from Drake to J. Cole has sampled an Aaliyah track and paid homage to her every chance they get.
“Every Time I saw Aaliyah, she was happy. She had that prescenece that few people have.”- Beyonce
“She was one of the best people I’ve ever met. Even with the pain i felt, I would do it all over again.”
“Aaliyah has had probably the most impact on my career, because when I made a choice to start singing it was because of something that my father had told me which was, ‘There’s no rapper out there that sings and raps and does both things well… and in order to be successful you’re gonna need something other than just what everyone else is doing.”- Drake
In honor of Aaliyah’s life taken too soon, we put together a gallery of facts that you probably didn’t know about the fallen star. Check it out below. Rest in peace, Baby Girl.
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah
1. A Star Is BornSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Cinemas Biggest NightSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. R&B RoyaltySource:Getty 3 of 20
4. It Runs In The FamilySource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Trophies On Top Of TrophiesSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. A Lost LoveSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. The Family Come UpSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. She Had The LooksSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. A Famous Ride Or DieSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Put That On EverythingSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Final Words To The WorldSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. A Missed OpportunitySource:Getty 12 of 20
13. A War Of AnthemsSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. A Covert Shout OutSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Let's Talk About SexSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Always A Leading LadySource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Grandma's LoveSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Gifted From The StartSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Inspiring The GreatsSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. She Got The TitlesSource:Getty 20 of 20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah was originally published on globalgrind.com