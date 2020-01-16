Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest STD Rates!

Intimacy is obviously a big past time for many Americans. The CDC has released their annual list of the U.S. Cities with the Highest STD Rates and your ‘Top 10 Cities’ are listed below.

According to AL.com, the cities with the highest amount of lil nasty people that don’t like to use protection are…(drum roll)

#10 Indianapolis….

#9 Shreveport, Louisiana . .

#8 Killeen, Texas . ..

#7 Milwaukee..

#6 Augusta, Georgia. .

#5 Montgomery, Alabama . . .

#4 San Francisco .. .

#3 Philadelphia…

#2 Jackson, Mississippi…

#1 Baltimore Maryland….Baltimore, with 2,004 STD cases for every 100,000 people. And like basically every city, chlamydia is the most common, followed by gonorrhea. Syphilis and HIV have just a fraction as many cases.

It should be noted that the three smallest cities on that list, Augusta, Killeen, and Shreveport, all have one thing in common: They’re home to a large military base. For more the other 10 states on the list, click here.

