CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest STD Rates!

Did Your City Make the List? Check it out Below....

Intimacy is obviously a big past time for many Americans. The CDC has released their annual list of the U.S. Cities with the Highest STD Rates and your ‘Top 10 Cities’ are listed below.

Portrait of happy young couple

Source: Westend61 / Getty

According to AL.com, the cities with the highest amount of lil nasty people that don’t like to use protection are…(drum roll)

#10 Indianapolis….

#9 Shreveport, Louisiana . .

#8 Killeen, Texas . ..

#7 Milwaukee..

#6 Augusta, Georgia. .

#5 Montgomery, Alabama . .  .

#4 San Francisco .. .

#3 Philadelphia…

#2 Jackson, Mississippi…

#1 Baltimore Maryland….Baltimore, with 2,004 STD cases for every 100,000 people.  And like basically every city, chlamydia is the most common, followed by gonorrhea.  Syphilis and HIV have just a fraction as many cases.

It should be noted that the three smallest cities on that list, Augusta, Killeen, and Shreveport, all have one thing in common: They’re home to a large military base. For more the other 10 states on the list, click here.

 

Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest STD Rates!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close