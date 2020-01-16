CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Man accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mothers remains

A 26-year-old man is accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mother’s ashes.
Police in Wisconsin said Austin Schroeder admitted to investigators he cut the drugs using his dead mother’s cremated remains.
But he didn’t explain why.
Investigators said they received a tip about Schroeder and his girlfriend Kaitlin Geiger, 21, selling drugs out of their apartment.
According to a criminal complaint, twice last week, investigators sent an informant to the apartment.
They said the informant was able to buy marijuana.
A few days later, police returned and searched the apartment.
Investigators said they found 70 grams of marijuana, a small amount of MDMA, bongs, and a drug scale.
According to the complaint, Schroeder tried to explain the “large amount of unknown powder and vegetable material located in the apartment,” saying he “mixed these substances for a variety of reasons.”
Schroeder said his mom died a little more than a year ago, and, according to the complaint, “Schroeder indicates he took some of her ashes and mixed them with a variety of substances, some of which he ultimately ingested.”
The complaint doesn’t indicate if he mixed the cremated remains in any of the drugs he’s accused of selling.
Schroeder and Geiger both face felony drug charges.
There’s no explanation in the complaint about why he allegedly admitted to ingesting his mom’s ashes.
The couple appeared Tuesday in court.
They were released on a signature bond and scheduled to be back in court Jan. 28.

Man accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mothers remains  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close