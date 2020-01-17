CLOSE
The Joker Dishes Out Maniacal But Hilarious Punishment In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Gameplay Trailer

The Joker joins the roster on January 28 as part of the early access for Kombat pack owners.

Mortal Kombat 11 Full Kombat Pack Reveal

Source: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

The first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 is almost complete, last month, Sindel’s addition to the growing roster closed out the year, now the maniacal Joker is looking kick things off for MK11 in 2020.

The developers went all out to bring the iconic DC super villain’s comedic style of violence to the world of Mortal Kombat. In the trailer, he pulls out all of his tricks to inflict tremendous amounts of damage while humiliating his opponents. Unfortunately, he is not voiced by Mark Hamill whos take on the character is legendary, but based on what we hear in the trailer, whoever they hired did a decent job.

We couldn’t say the same for the Terminator T-800, who was not voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger but used the action star’s likeness to the game.

Anyway, back to the Joker, armed with a cane, exploding teeth, knives, and, of course, guns, he comes off as a force to be reckoned with. His x-ray attack is absolutely brutal as he torments his foe with a bevy of knife attacks before he closes out by pummeling his opponent into a bloody mess. Of course, his fatality takes the cake literally when he hands his staggered victim, a giant cake filled with explosives as a sign of “friendship.”

Shoutout to the MK developers for throwing the classic “friendship” logo from Mortal Kombat II in the game as part of the fatality.

The Joker joins the roster on January 28 as part of the early access for Kombat pack owners. As an added bonus and keeping with the DC Comics theme, they can also look forward to skins as well. Players can look forward to “Time Lord of Apokolips” Geras and the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring the menacing “Darkest Knight” Noob Saibot, reptilian “Killer Kroc” Baraka and sleek “Katwoman of Outworld” Kitana.

You can watch the Joker get busy in the trailer below.

