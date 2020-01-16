CLOSE
Grammys To Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle With Tribute: Report

Please Grammys don't f**k this up.

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

When the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards arrive reportedly, we can expect to see a tribute for the late Nipsey Hussle.

According to HITS Daily Double, “there will be a major segment paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle,” in L.A. at the Staples Center, the same place where his memorial was held. The site didn’t disclose exactly which artist will be a part of the tribute.

If true, it will be a part of a huge night that now includes performances from H.E.R., Tyler the, Creator, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Nas, Charlie Wilson Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande and more.

The tribute will also already add to what could be an emotional night for the rapper’s family and friends if he takes home a Grammy. Hussle was nominated last year for Best Rap Album for his now platinum project, Victory Lap and earned three nominations this year for Best Rap Performance (“Racks in the Middle”), Best Rap Song (“Racks in the Middle”) and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Higher”).

The tribute comes less than a year after the “Blue Laces” crafter was senselessly gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store back on March 31 in his home neighborhood.  His killer, Eric Holder Jr., was indicted on May 9, on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon plus two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

The marathon continues allegedly when the Grammy Awards return hosted by Alicia Keys on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST live on CBS. Please Grammys don’t f**k this up.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Grammys To Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle With Tribute: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

