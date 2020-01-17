CLOSE
Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer Baby Mamas If He Could Start Over [VIDEO]

Boosie Badazz doesn’t have many regrets. After all, the man has beat kidney cancer, diabetes, a murder charge and a host of other things. “Set It Off” was one of the anthems his beloved LSU Tigers used in promo videos en route to winning the National Title and staking claim to the greatest college football team ever. So why would Boosie have any regrets?

Well, our Konsiderate Kappa friend let us in on one bit of free game behind the scenes about regrets.

“I’d take the same route with all my troubles and stuff because that’s what made me,” Boosie says about what he would change. “But I’d keep everything else … my same kids, just fewer baby mothers. I probably would have – I felt like I should have skeeted in the same woman and put it in her instead of being so young … you gotta watch out for that.”

To be fair, Boosie DID offer some sound advice on what he’d tell his kids in regards to success.

“I just tell them chase their dreams. First, they gotta knock out school. School is very important in my household to my kids because my mama raised me for it to be important in my life. So I basically motivate them. I motivate my kids and keep them wanting more. I’m steady providing a life and childhood than I had, and that means a lot to me.”

