CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Hi, Rihanna: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship

Jameel, a Saudi Arabian billionaire, is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

That sound you hear off in the distance is the burgeoning thirst that has no doubt showed in up in Rihanna‘s inbox today. Reports are saying that the Barbadian superstar and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel ended their three-year relationship for reasons unknown to us peons.

The Navy saluted Rih-Rih and hailed her as “goals” after getting with Jameel, who is a Saudi Arabian national and owner of a family business in his native land. The couple were the targets of paparazzi and  Rihanna’s rabid fanbase but they largely kept their relationship out from under the glare of the cameras.

However in an interview last June, Rihanna stated that she was in love with Jameel and was setting her sights on motherhood. The couple was even spotted out with the singer’s family in a summer dinner outing in California.

Us Weekly seemingly got the drop on everyone first with the scoop on Friday (Jan. 17) that the romance between the pair has ended for now. Rihanna has yet to speak on the ending of the union based on what we’ve looked for online and we can pretty much expect not to get much in the way of details if their relationship was any indication.

Rihanna has enough on her plate at the moment, including collecting bags in the fashion world, lording over her Savage X Fenty empire, and remaining a force in the beauty industry by way of her vastly popular cosmetics line. Perhaps this breakup means that we’re finally going to get that ninth studio album? Let’s hope.

Photo: WENN

Hi, Rihanna: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close