Bad Boys 4 Already In The Works

Well that didn’t take long… “Bad Boys For Life” was released Friday but Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are already working on a sequel.  The Hollywood Reporter published an article over the weekend stating that a fourth film is in the developmental stages.  According to their report, writer Chris Bremner, who worked on the screenplay for the franchise’s recent film, will pen the script for the forthcoming installment. A new Bad Boys film would add to Will’s normally full plate of projects, who recently shared that he might drop his first album since 2005’s “Lost and Found.”

