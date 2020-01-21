CLOSE
Embarrassing: Did Wendy Williams Farted on Live TV?

Wendy Williams

Ok, so, anything can happen when you are taping a live show and apparently Wendy Williams found that out on a recent episode of her show when she allegedly let out a wet long one while doing her Hot Topics segment. Williams was speaking about Odell Beckham Jr slapping the cop on the behind when she was barely able to control her own behind. What made it worst was she was leaning on one of the chair and had the other half of her body slightly lifted which left plenty of opportunity for her mic to pick up the sound.

Oh Wendy! She was a pro though. Williams did not skip a beat and kept right on going with her hot topics segment. You can tell she was a little surprised that it sounded off the way it did but we understand that ish happens Wendy! LOL!

Embarrassing: Did Wendy Williams Farted on Live TV?

