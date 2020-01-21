CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin Mask

Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet

Source: Skin Seeds / Skin Seeds

There I was watching the ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta indulge in some self-pampering at the spa, when I realized I too could enjoy a facial from the comfort of my own home.

As I get older, skin care becomes more of a priority, so when I received a package of aloe glow skin masks from SkinSeeds.com, I didn’t hesitate to treat my skin to the hydrating experience while catching up on my favorite show.

On my couch, in my most comfortable robe, I opened my skin mask package and placed it on my face. It felt cool then refreshing as it began to sink into my skin. The directions instruct to use for about 15 minutes so I sat back and allowed the mask to do its job. By the end of the treatment, my skin was left with a dewey appearance, felt softer and definitely moisturized.

Aloe is beneficial in antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins A and C and is contains anti-inflammatory agents, which makes it perfect for bringing your skin back to life.

For $21, you get two sheets of Skin Seeds aloe glow mask, which can be used twice each depending on when the solution runs out. And the sheets are completely natural, boasting only: organic aloe leaf, aloe leaf and glycerin.

Skin Seeds was created by beauty blogger Avielle Amor, who turned her social media presence into a Black-owned brand.

“The purpose of Skin Seeds challenges is to plant helpful DIY seeds for everyone to use at home,” says Amor. “A lot of ailments that we experience have remedies in our kitchen, or our local market,” Avielle told us in a 2019 interview.

Skin Seeds products are only sold during Harvest Times that occurs once a month for a pre-designated amount of time.

Get your Skin Seeds, here.

RELATED STORIES:

TRIED IT: Bon Bon Sugar Scrub Turned A Regular Shower Into A Steamy Session With Bae

TRIED IT: AHC Is Affordable K-Beauty At Its Finest And What Your Winter Skin Needs NOW

TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin Mask  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close