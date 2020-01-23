CLOSE
Win a Valentine’s Day Trip to See Charlie Wilson

THE CHARLIE WILSON LOS ANGELES FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

100.3 Cincy’s R&B station has your chance to win a trip to see Charlie Wilson live in Concert In LA just in time for Valentine’s Day. Register below for your chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to see Charlie Wilson in concert, Charlie Wilson will take care of the Flights, Hotel and Dinner plus a special meet and greet backstage… Just for the lovers in the Nati… Exclusively from 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station

 

