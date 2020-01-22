CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Orlando Brown Says Nick Cannon Engaged In Oral Sex With Him

1st Annual Cynthia Stafford's "Gifted Day at the Geffen"

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Orlando Brown has made a shocking claim on WorldStarHipHop regarding Nick Cannon.

From Complex:

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my dick,” Brown said. “I let Nick suck my dick… Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my dick. Nick been sucking dick.”

It is not known what prompted Brown to drop this claim against Cannon, nor is there proof as to whether or not the situation is actually or true or made up.

This comes as Cannon is in the middle of his own feud with Eminem, and Brown making claims against his ‘That’s So Raven’ co-star Raven-Symoné, saying they were “in a sexual relationship.”

Brown has had a lot of issues involving drugs and arrests, leading to speculation of substance abuse.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Redmond, Getty Images, and Complex

Second Picture Courtesy of Tommaso Boddi and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of The Shade Room, Instagram, and Complex

The Latest:

Orlando Brown Says Nick Cannon Engaged In Oral Sex With Him  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close