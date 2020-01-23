CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

3 suspects robbed gas station on Winton Road at gunpoint

Three thieves robbed a Mobile Gas Station at gunpoint around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Springfield Township police.

The video, released by police Wednesday, shows the suspects enter the gas station on Winton Road in Springfield Township carrying guns. They point them at the cashier, who immediately puts his hands in the air.

While two of the robbers work to empty the drawer, a third disappears off-camera, though he is seen stealing cigarettes on his way out of the store.

Now, police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects in the video.

A suspect in the Wednesday robbery of the UDF on Clifton Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police tell FOX19 NOW the robbery appears to be connected to a robbery that occurred at the UDF on Clifton Avenue at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A suspect in this picture from that robbery (left) wears the same large fur jacket as the suspect in the video.

To view the video, click the source below.

(Source)

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close