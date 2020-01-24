CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wendy Williams Explains ‘FartGate’

Wendy Staffers Attempt to Explain Where that Sound Really Came From..

Wendy Williams attends the Circle of Sisters Event

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Wendy Williams is addressing #FartGate, the fart heard around the world. An oddly enough, she and her team are denying that the gossip girl let one loose on live tv. Check out what Wendy had to say about it and what she and her staff says really happened below.

In the video Wendy says, “I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk. (laughter) If I farted I would have definitely been laughing, because farts are always funny. She added that if she would have farted, she would have addressed it immediately and by the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat.”

Wendy staff member John Anderson attempted to explain where the sound came from, saying,”We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose. . . . The air was just coming out and it was sputtering like someone was farting. Okay? So that’s what it was. It wasn’t Wendy!”

 

Wendy Williams Explains ‘FartGate’  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close