Wendy Williams is addressing #FartGate, the fart heard around the world. An oddly enough, she and her team are denying that the gossip girl let one loose on live tv. Check out what Wendy had to say about it and what she and her staff says really happened below.

In the video Wendy says, “I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk. (laughter) If I farted I would have definitely been laughing, because farts are always funny. She added that if she would have farted, she would have addressed it immediately and by the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat.”

Wendy staff member John Anderson attempted to explain where the sound came from, saying,”We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose. . . . The air was just coming out and it was sputtering like someone was farting. Okay? So that’s what it was. It wasn’t Wendy!”

Wendy Williams Explains ‘FartGate’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: