OTR bars under scrutiny after Thanksgiving shooting

City leaders and Cincinnati Police officials are closely examining how Downtown and Over-the-Rhine bars operate after a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thanksgiving night.

Officials are taking a closer look at how these bars operate and how to increase public safety in the area moving forward.

“Cameo was real, and I was the chair when the Cameo shooting happened, and it was the largest mass shooting that we had … ,” said Christopher Smitherman, vice mayor of Cincinnati, speaking of the Cameo Night Club shooting that left two people dead, including the shooter, in 2017. “Obviously, I want to be proactive.”

The Chalet Bar, where the Thanksgiving fatal shooting happened, is just one of several bars in Downtown and OTR that Cincinnati Police are examining. They’re also looking at a complex that includes OTR Live, Treehouse Patio, and COPA Lounge. Patrons of the Sycamore Street complex were involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning, and Paul Neudigate, assistant chief of Cincinnati Police, said there have been other issues at bars in those areas.

“December 23, 2019, we have two victims state they were robbed at gunpoint after leaving OTR Live,” he said. “February 10, 2019, a victim states he was drugged while drinking at OTR Live.”

Neudigate said the owners of Chalet Bar are cooperating with efforts to improve safety; he said they’re looking into raising the age to get in, and limiting entrances to make sure those who do enter are properly searched. He said he’s hoping the owner of the Sycamore Street complex housing the other bars will also be willing to work with officials.

