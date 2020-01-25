Kim Kardashian Slapped With Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo With Kanye West

Just because you’re in the photo doesn’t mean you own it necessarily. Kim Kardashian is learning that the hard way after she was hit with a lawsuit for posting a photo on her Instagram account featuring herself and her husband, Kanye West.

TMZ is reporting that photographer Saeed Bolden filed a lawsuit against Kimmy cakes for posting a photo he took of the couple at Nas’ Nasir album release party on her Instagram account back in October 2018 and earned over 2 million likes. Bolden was not too happy about that and decided to sue the reality star/mogul, saying he never gave her permission to use it.

E! reported that Bolden registered a copyright at the U.S. Copyright Office for the 2018 photo of Kim and Ye he took. The picture in dispute still lives on Kim’s IG account.

Saeed Bolden says he’s the guy who snapped the loving shot, and therefore he owns it. According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Bolden says he never gave KKW permission to use it, nor did she pay him to use it … so he wants a little something for his trouble. For sure, it’s a rare pic … Kanye’s smiling, after all. The photo was snapped at Nas’ album release party, which Kanye produced. As for how much the pic is worth? Bolden doesn’t name a price — he’s suing for any profits Kim’s made off the post, plus punitive damages.

Another strange twist is that Bolden is also suing Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims Body. He is making the claim that it shares Kim’s Instagram account, but it has not shared the photo in question. Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to be sued for using a photo they own. Model Gigi Hadid, as well as music artists Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber , and Katy Perry, were also the subject of similar lawsuits.Hadid successfully convinced a federal court to throw out the suit against her while Grande and Bieber opted to settle. Let this be a regular to non-celebs that you just can’t grab photos from anywhere and post them on your social media account. — Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

