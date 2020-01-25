CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kim Kardashian Slapped With Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo With Kanye West

Saeed Bolden filed a lawsuit against Kimmy cakes for posting a photo he took of the couple at Nas' Nasir album release party on her Instagram account back in October 2018.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Just because you’re in the photo doesn’t mean you own it necessarily. Kim Kardashian is learning that the hard way after she was hit with a lawsuit for posting a photo on her Instagram account featuring herself and her husband, Kanye West.

TMZ is reporting that photographer Saeed Bolden filed a lawsuit against Kimmy cakes for posting a photo he took of the couple at Nas’ Nasir album release party on her Instagram account back in October 2018 and earned over 2 million likes. Bolden was not too happy about that and decided to sue the reality star/mogul, saying he never gave her permission to use it.

E!  reported that Bolden registered a copyright at the U.S. Copyright Office for the 2018 photo of Kim and Ye he took. The picture in dispute still lives on Kim’s IG account.

View this post on Instagram

❤️We Got Love ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Per TMZ:

Saeed Bolden says he’s the guy who snapped the loving shot, and therefore he owns it. According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Bolden says he never gave KKW permission to use it, nor did she pay him to use it … so he wants a little something for his trouble.
For sure, it’s a rare pic … Kanye’s smiling, after all. The photo was snapped at Nas’ album release party, which Kanye produced.
As for how much the pic is worth? Bolden doesn’t name a price — he’s suing for any profits Kim’s made off the post, plus punitive damages.
Another strange twist is that Bolden is also suing Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims Body. He is making the claim that it shares Kim’s Instagram account, but it has not shared the photo in question. Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to be sued for using a photo they own. Model Gigi Hadid, as well as music artists Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, were also the subject of similar lawsuits.Hadid successfully convinced a federal court to throw out the suit against her while Grande and Bieber opted to settle. Let this be a regular to non-celebs that you just can’t grab photos from anywhere and post them on your social media account.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kim Kardashian Slapped With Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo With Kanye West  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close