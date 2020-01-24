Rosie Perez Might Testify During Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Trial

It seems Rosie Perez will once again stand up in the name of women’s rights. She might be called upon to speak at one of the most high profile trials of the century.

As spotted on Page Six the iconic choreographer turned actress might make an appearance at the infamous Harvey Weinstein trial. The Brooklyn native is long time friends with the accuser. On Thursday, January 23 in Manhattan Court it was revealed she and Annabella Sciorra have been close associates for over 25 years.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon requested that Perez should be allowed to take the stand to further validate Sciorra’s claims that Weinstein raped her. “Miss Perez will testify that in fact Annabella Sciorra told her what Harvey Weinstein did to her, about that rape in 1994″ she stated. The story goes that Perez called her weeks later after the alleged violation took place where Sciorra told her “‘I think something bad happened to me. I think I was raped”.

Annabella also claims that Harvey also attempted to prey on her again when she was in London to shoot The Innocent Sleep. She testified that he followed her to her hotel and banged on her door asking that she let him in. Rosie also knew about this second incident and called her to check on her where she says Annabella told her “I don’t want him to get me again”.

Sciorra is best known for her portrayal of Gloria Trillo in The Sopranos and her role of Angie Tucci in Jungle Fever.

