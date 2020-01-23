Russ wants to make it very clear that he is in no way bashing men. He does however think that men can and should do better. Things have gotten to the point where he feel like men are “losing” their “sisters.” A trend that’s alarming to him is that black women are less likely to marry or re marry than Black men and other races of women. There are a number of reasons that women may remain unmarried, but one is that many don’t feel like Black men can be trusted to stay. “Black moms raise their daughters to be independent,” while “white moms raise their daughters to be married,” Russ says. And it’s not fact but that’s just how Russ feels. Black women are statistically more educated than Black men and that also has a lot to do with it.

Russ Rant: ‘We’re Starting To Lose Our Sisters’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted January 23, 2020

