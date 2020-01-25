CLOSE
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos Since D'Angelo's 'Untitled'

MTV Movie Awards 2000

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

At the start of the new millennium, many people had questions about how the future would turn out and where mankind was headed. Technology was reaching new heights and some people even questioned how long humans had left on the planet.

However, D’Angelo seemed to only have a few things on his mind. Love, spirituality and sex.

His album Voodoo was released on January 25, 2000, and it was instantly praised as a milestone in soul music. With songs like “The Line”, D’Angelo spoke about universal feelings of self doubt. With “One Mo’Gin”, he captured the feeling of seeing an old flame for the first time in years.

But D’Angelo’s most memorable moment during the Voodoo era was probably his iconic and overwhelmingly erotic music video for the song “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”. With one shot and one location, D’Angelo probably made one of the sexiest videos of all time and its impact is still felt today. Although D’Angelo eventually had a negative response to his newfound sex appeal, audiences still celebrate the pure eroticism and sexual tension the video conjures up.

 

Not too many music videos have captured such heat since “Untitled” was released twenty years ago, but folks certainly succeeded in the sex appeal department. Hit the flip for some of the sexiest music videos by men and women that definitely brought the steam worthy of an “Untitled” music video.

