Moving On Fast: Sources Say Lena Waithe Is Now With Cynthia Erivo, Allegedly

Online chatter also suggests that the sisterhood between Waithe and Erivo was just a front.

Lena Waithe has been steeping in a hearty stew of controversy after the news went out that she and her wife, Alana Mayo, have ended their union. Now, rumors are surfacing that Waithe is romantically involved with Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo.

According to the good homies over at BOSSIP, sources tell the outlet that Waithe, 35 and Erivo, 33, have been living together after being spotted in a number of photos. While Erivo stated in the past that her relationship with Waithe was rooted strictly in sisterhood, Twitter account @okweseeyou has been documenting from their vantage point their observations of Erivo and Waithe.

“Is everyone aware that Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe are having a secret love affair?!? Isn’t Lena Married and since when was Cynthia a Lesbian??? I hear they were both spotted holding hands and kissing at the Golden Globes.. #2020 is looking good so far,” the account wrote in a retweet caption that also highlighted a news tweet that Erivo has been tapped to play the late Aretha Franklin.

This action and the accompanying words dominate the account’s timeline, using other news sites’ tweets related to Erivo and the entertainment industry to hammer home their message.

Waithe has yet to publicly speak to all the rumors swirling about, and Erivo has been mum as well. A quick scan of Alana Mayo’s Twitter timeline doesn’t reveal much as she hasn’t posted since late last year. Scanning Waithe’s Twitter account has not yielded much in the way regarding a response to the online chatter surrounding the end of her marriage.

Photos
