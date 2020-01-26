Chance The Rapper Hosting New Version of…

A remake of a hidden camera prankster series is coming to the new Quibi short-form content platform. Chance the Rapper is set to host the new version of “Punk’d” — which ran for ten seasons on MTV. The new “Punk’d” will consist of 20 episodes that will run in under ten minutes. Ashton Kutcher hosted and created the original series that can be best described as “Candid Camera” for the Gen Y crowd. Los Angeles-based Quibi is led by former Disney executive and DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. It’s scheduled to launch in April. Its unusual name is a contraction of the words “quick bites.”

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

Written By: JC Posted 21 hours ago

