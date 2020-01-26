CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Robbery Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Columbus Police

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A man who was shot Saturday morning while trying to rob a Bob Evans near the Ohio State University campus by Columbus police has died according to 10TV.com.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant wearing a hockey-style mask and was armed with a gun. He went to the back and demanded money from a manager.

According to police,  the suspect appeared upset that the manager could not open the safe and began hitting him in the head while the restaurant was filled with customers.

The suspect, who police believe could possibly be a former employee, then ran out the back door and was confronted by a police officer. Police say the officer fired “multiple shots” at the suspect and he fell to the ground.

The suspect was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

The officer who shot the suspect was not hurt.

Source: 10TV.com

 

 

Robbery Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Columbus Police  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close