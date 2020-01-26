CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating In Chillicothe

Counterfeit money is moving through the Chillicothe are and police say the bills are even passing the “marker test”.

“These one hundred dollar bills, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Chillicothe Police Sgt. Lucas Hansen told 10TV.com

According to police reports, at least seven instances have been reported since Sunday where criminals have been trying to pass off the fake $100 bills including a Subway restaurant, Walmart and a Dollar General.

“We do have leads in the investigation,” Hansen said. “We are currently working with the Secret Service.”

Sgt. Hansen says these bills are passing the marker test that usually immediately identifies a counterfeit.

“They’re changing it every day,” he said. “They know what passes in some stores and what won’t pass in others and what they’ve used previously. Eventually, we’ll always catch on to the newest trends and then they always switch up their tactics. It’s an ongoing thing that will probably never end in my time.”

If you suspect you might have received a counterfeit bill you’re asked to contact your local police department.

Source: 10TV.com

Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating In Chillicothe  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close