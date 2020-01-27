CLOSE
SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Have Reportedly Settled on Andrew Berry as Their New GM

The Cleveland Browns are set to hire Andrew Berry to be the next general manager, replacing John Dorsey, who “parted ways” with the team last month.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL tweeted the news of Berry’s hiring.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Berry, 32, who agreed to a five-year deal, according to reports, will be the youngest general manager in the NFL. He will also serve as the executive vice president of football operations.

Berry was most recently the vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.  Prior to that position, he was with the Browns for two years from 2016 to 2018 as the ice president of player personnel.  He also had a stint with the Indianapolis Colts as the pro scout, pro scouting coordinator and scouting assistant.

He will be working with new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

 

SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Have Reportedly Settled on Andrew Berry as Their New GM

Photos
