CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to Life!

2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has been sentenced by a federal judge for sexually assaulting his former 12-year-old stepdaughter between April and November 2015.

According to TMZ, Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Back in 2017, he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was accused of raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter while he was married to her mother.

During the trial, Maraj’s defense claimed the allegations were fabricated to extort $25 million from Nicki.

What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

11 photos Launch gallery

What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

Continue reading What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

[caption id="attachment_3019815" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Sean Zanni / Getty[/caption] Nicki Minaj has found a new way to set the Internet ablaze and it doesn’t have to do with her music or body. The Good Form rapper’s new boyfriend Kenneth Petty has controversial past that has left many of her fans and critics unsettled. Nicki was first spotted with Petty last week and since his debut, she’s shared several photos and videos with the troubled 40-year-old. Here’s what we know about Kenneth “Zoo” Petty: MUST READ: Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender? The Internet Seems To Think So 1. He Is A Registered Sex Offender Petty is a Level 2 offender on the New York State’s Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of attempted rape in the second degree in 1995. According to the listing, he used a “knife/cutting instrument” against a 16-year-old teenager in the 1994 incident. He was sentenced to 18-54 months in state prison. Petty has 17 mugshots, one of which is for a manslaughter conviction. Petty reportedly pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2006 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2013. A fan commented under a photo of Nicki and Petty, on Instagram, saying “Wait y’all calling this man a rapist but it happened in 1994, meaning he was 16 or 17 & the girl was a 16 year old…must’ve been a white girl,” Nicki responded, “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BrOOWGqhg9h/ 2. They Were Allegedly High School Sweethearts According to TMZ, Nicki and Petty rekindled an old romance. Sources say, Nicki first fell in love with Petty when she was teenager in Queens and he is apparently one of her first loves. 3. He’s 40 And Reportedly Has 5 Kids Petty’s birthday is April 7, 1978. He reportedly has five children and is active in their lives. 4. He Is Working On Becoming A Music Executive Despite his troubled past, Petty working on reforming his life and becoming a “top music executive,” MediaTakeOut reports. The controversial couple may be working on some business endeavors together. 5. He Planned Her Birthday Getaway Petty allegedly treats Nicki like a queen and planned her 36th birthday trip. “Nicki’s friends haven’t seen her this happy with anyone in years,” a source told TMZ. Check out the photos and video of the couple, below:

 

 

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to Life!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close