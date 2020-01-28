CLOSE
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family Involvement, How Trailer Leaked & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Isaac "Chill" Yowman

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Houston went up on another level when a trailer for a DJ Screw series titled “All Screwed Up” was leaked to YouTube and social media. Fans were excited and more than happy regarding the project, seeing that Houston has its own music legends and the legend of legends deserved proper tribute in that fashion.

With all of the fervor surrounding the trailer, director Isaac “Chill” Yowman sat with Good Morning H-Town’s Kiotti and Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios to detail the project in full.

Per Chill, the series had been in development in secret for about three years and no one knew about it until the trailer leaked. “To be honest, we wished that it was more controlled cause when I woke up, [Lil] Keke hit my line, then I look like, ‘Bro.’ Then I look on social media and boom, there’s a video with half a million views on Twitter. Then it was on XXL, VIBE … you know? And to think, that wasn’t the official trailer!” Chill said.

Chill made sure to seek out not only members of the Screwed Up Click for creative input but also that of Screw’s sister, Michelle, who along with other family members gave Chill the blessing to put the series on. “They were super involved,” Chill said. “The whole estate was there and made sure they were supportive. We went through what we went through in order to tell the story but once they were on board … they’re family now. His sister Michelle, his cousin Charles and his brother Bubb who runs the Screw shop.”

Watch the full interview below.

