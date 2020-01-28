CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe Bryant’s Death

Big Shaq is going through it.

BKN-BULLS-LAKERS-O'NEAL-BRYANT

Source: LUCY NICHOLSON / Getty

The repercussions of Kobe Bryant’s death will be resonating throughout the world for a long time. One personal friend of the Black Mamba going through it is longtime ex-teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

The duo won three championships during their run as Los Angeles Lakers teammates. However, oftentimes their relationship was infamously strained.

However, in more recent times they had reconciled, with Shaq likening Kobe to a “brother.” The messages he shared on Twitter the day of Kobe’s death illustrated how deep a bond he had with the late star.

During his The Big Podcast with Shaq podcast, the fellow NBA legend revealed he hadn’t eaten or slept since hearing his friend passed away.

“I’m not doing well. I’m sick,” said Shaq, whose sister, Ayesha Harrison, had just passed away late last year. “I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in, I looked like I needed some rest. And I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death. It’s just not thinking about the good times but just the times when I could’ve said something or could’ve did something different, or could’ve loved her more or could’ve showed her more support. And the same thing hit when I found out this news.”

He added, “I haven’t eaten, I haven’t slept. I’m looking at all the tapes. I’m sick right now. And I know some idiot’s gonna bring up the relationship me and Kobe had. Our relationship was that of brothers. We’re brothers on this podcast, John, we argue all the time. But in real life, when I see you and your lovely wife, it’s all about respect.”

Shaq talked about his relationship with Kobe and their families, and wishes he had communicated more throughout their friendship.

Real talk. Also, we must big up Shaq mentioning his fav moment with Kobe was getting in the studio with him and DJ Clark Kent.

Get to the full podcast below.

 

 

 

Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe Bryant’s Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close