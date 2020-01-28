CLOSE
Mamba Love: Nike Confirms Kobe Bryant Products Sold Out, Not Suspended

Mamba forever.

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 7

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

Millions across the globe continue to grieve the passing of the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. It seems his fans are even more prouder than ever to wear his signature items.

Shortly after his tragic death rumors started circulating that Nike had halted all sales of Kobe Bryant endorsed products. Considering how resellers prey on tough times like these to flip pieces of fallen athletes the move didn’t come as a big surprise to many. Sneaker News is reporting that the rumor was just that; a rumor.

According to the article the sportswear giant did not stop consumers from purchasing Mamba endorsed apparel and accessories. A representative from Nike reached out to directly to Sneaker News directly to clarify an earlier report from ESPN stating all Kobe and Lakers related inventory was put on ice. Nike did not pull any stock from their online site.

“As news of Kobe’s passing spread on Sunday, it’s clear that his fans snatched up whatever they could. We personally searched on the website around 3:30 PM ET, not even an hour after TMZ first reported the sad news, and there were still a few products available – select sizes of Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos”, the Kobe Mamba Rage basketball shoe, and some apparel.”

Earlier this month Nike confirmed that they would be releasing the Kobe 5 Protro on February 7 as a tribute to his last championship run in 2010. The launch has since been postponed to an undetermined date. Shortly after the confirmation of his death Nike released a statement via their social media channels honoring their former partner and collaborator.

Photo: Frazer Harrison

Mamba Love: Nike Confirms Kobe Bryant Products Sold Out, Not Suspended  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

