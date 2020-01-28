CLOSE
Russ Rant: Microaggressions Are Very Real

Microaggression is “a backhanded compliment that’s not really a compliment,” Russ explains. This can often be seen when it comes to race. For example, when someone says “she’s pretty for a dark skin girl” or when they describe a group of men as thugs or homies.

What Russ wants everyone to get through their heads is that we don’t have to give these words power. The MSNBC reporter who said the “N-word” when talking about the Lakers, claims that she said “Nakers.” But, a lot of people aren’t buying it and want her to be fired. But Russ urges us to stop giving the word power and “never let them see you sweat.” He for one appreciates her showing us how she thinks and feels. And as far as he’s concerned, he likes to know who’s coming for him.

Russ Rant: Microaggressions Are Very Real  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

