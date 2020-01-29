Hot Off The Wire: Low Grammy Numbers

The Grammy’s fell on a day that many will remember as tragic. Just hours after the world found out about the horrific deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as 7 others, the Grammy’s aired. Because of this it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that this year’s Grammy’s got the lowest rated in the history of the show. Since the accident, people all across social media have been paying homage to Bryant and the others who lost their lives. One story shared by ESPN reporter Ellie Duncan, has inspired a social media movement surrounding the hashtag girl dad. Her story was about how much he enjoyed being a father to all girls.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

