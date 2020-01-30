CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Makes Statement On Kobe Bryant And Gianna Maria Onore Bryant’s Death

The wife of the late basketball icon says she and her family are "completely devastated" by this tragedy and appreciate all the "love and support" from friends, family, and fans.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

A mere three days after the devastating death of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence.

On Wednesday evening, Vaness took to social media to make a heartbreaking statement.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Vanessa continued, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

 

Vanessa ended the emotional post asking the public to donate to the families of the other victims on MambaOnThree.org, a fund established by the Mamba Sports Foundation to help support the other families that were impacted by the tragedy.

The post already has over 2 million likes and thousands of comments.

As we previously reported,  Bryant, Gianna, and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash heading to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. It’s reported they were attending a basketball practice.

Praying for Vanessa and her girls right now.

