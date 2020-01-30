CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Picked Up By CBS

Latifah will also executive produce the show.

Queen Latifah-Led 'Equalizer' Reboot Picked Up By CBS

Source: David Livingston / Getty

The reboot for the classic showThe Equalizer is happening, and instead of seeing a man playing the main fade issuing protagonist, Queen Latifah will be taking over.

CBS announced on Monday that it will be picking up the pilot for the show that was put into development back in November. Latifah will be picking up the mantle made famous by Edward Woodward back in 1985, who played a retired secret agent named Robert McCall, who used his particular set of skills to “exact justice on behalf of those in need.”

The iconic TV show would later find itself on the big screen with Denzel Washington taking over the character of McCall in the two Antoine Fuqua films loosely based on the television show.  Now it’s Latifah’s turn to do the same, but we don’t know the name of her character, but the upcoming pilot’s premise still remains the same.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The Equalizer is described as a reimagining of the 1980s show, with Queen Latifah attached to portray an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. (Latifah will take on the role that was originally played by Edward Woodward on the CBS drama that ran for four seasons in the mid- to late-1980s. The Equalizer also was rebooted as two feature films with Denzel Washington in 2014 and 2018.)

The Equalizer will be written by Andre Marlow, and Terri Miller, who created the hit ABC show Castle, and Latifah will also serve as an executive producer as well through her Flavor Unit entertainment company. We are still patiently waiting for more info on that Living Single reboot.

Photo: David Livingston / Getty

Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Picked Up By CBS  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 week ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close