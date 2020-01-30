The Oscars are planning to honor Kobe Bryant when the award show airs in two weeks. The Academy already paid tribute online with a touching post on Instagram. They referred to his Oscar win in 2018 for his animated short “Dear Basketball.” The NBA legend gave special thanks at the time to his daughter Gianna for telling him to go after his dreams. They both lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash along with seven others. The Academy isn’t saying yet how the tribute will be incorporated in the show.

Oscars To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 14 hours ago

