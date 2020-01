Joe Biden is making clear who he wants on his team if he is made the President of the United States.

Joe was stopped by a man in Iowa and was asked who he would want for Vice President if he was elected.

Biden responded with, “Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president.”

Only time would tell if that will come true or not.

