The DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Can Dead Men Be Sperm Donors?

Fertility clinics in the U.K. are in the middle of a making an argument that many people might find strange. They’re arguing that fertility clinics should be able to take sperm from dead men as well as accepting donations from living men. They believe that if it is morally acceptable to be able to donate tissue and organs after death to help others then “there’s no reason” this shouldn’t be extended to help those who are infertile.

Jazzy Report: Can Dead Men Be Sperm Donors?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

