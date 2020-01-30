CLOSE
Feature Story
Power Of The Tongue: Frightening Cases Of Rappers Speaking Their Downfall Into Existence

On Friday, Lil Wayne is set to drop his highly anticipated 13th studio album, entitled Funeral — and fans had lots to say about the peculiar title.

Sure, it’s creative and cool that if you flip the album upside down, it spells his name.

 

But with the amount of deaths we’ve experienced in the hip hop community over the past few years, and the number of health scares Wayne has had; it makes the word “funeral” even more daunting.

Before 2019 wrapped up, we said our goodbyes to 21-year old rapper Juice WRLD who died of an overdose back in December. Juice has always been open about his issues with mental health and drugs, but after his death, fans dug deeper into his lyrics and realized that the young legend often spoke about dying young.

Even Snoop Dogg spoke out about the effects of writing and speaking things into existence.

“When I wrote ‘Murder Was the Case,’ I didn’t have a case. I believe my pen brought that to life. That’s why I chose to write from a different perspective on Tha Doggfather and records after that. I found myself going back into the gangsta… You know, the gangsta lifestyle always going to pull you back, but you try to write to live now.”

We all know that there’s power in the tongue. Your word is literally your wand. So the next time you title a project or name a child even, remember this quote:

“Don’t ever diminish the power of words. Words move hearts and hearts move limbs.” -Hamza Yusuf

