CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Flu Scare Forces Several Ohio School Districts To Close

The flu is spreading at a rapid pace this season and many school districts are not taking chances.

More than a dozen school districts in Central Ohio have closed school for Friday and some for Monday citing the safety of their students, faculty and staff.

Here are a list of school closings in the area.

  • Granville Christian Academy: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Caldwell EVSD: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • Lucas Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • Alexander Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Southern Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Chillicothe City School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Logan-Hocking School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Washington Court House City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
  • Waverly City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Zane Trace Local Schools: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
  • Huntington Local School District: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
In addition, these recommendations can help reduce the chances of having a flu outbreak in your school.
  • Get vaccinated. The best way to prevent the flu is for you and your family to get a flu vaccine. …
  • Wash your hands often. …
  • Don’t share personal items. …
  • Cover coughs and sneezes. …
  • Disinfect surfaces. …
  • Stay healthy.

Flu Scare Forces Several Ohio School Districts To Close  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 week ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close